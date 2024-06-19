Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Computer Office Desk Table Workstation with Keyboard Tray, White
image 1 of HOMCOM Computer Office Desk Table Workstation with Keyboard Tray, Whiteimage 2 of HOMCOM Computer Office Desk Table Workstation with Keyboard Tray, Whiteimage 3 of HOMCOM Computer Office Desk Table Workstation with Keyboard Tray, Whiteimage 4 of HOMCOM Computer Office Desk Table Workstation with Keyboard Tray, Whiteimage 5 of HOMCOM Computer Office Desk Table Workstation with Keyboard Tray, White

HOMCOM Computer Office Desk Table Workstation with Keyboard Tray, White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£94.99

£94.99/each

HOMCOM Computer Office Desk Table Workstation with Keyboard Tray, White
For when an ordinary desk just won't do, then bring this HOMCOM number into the equation. It features a large tabletop, elevated monitor shelf and keyboard tray, giving you room to keep everything organised and room to work. There's also a computer tower holder and two drawers for even more handy storage and accessibility. It's finished with metal handles and feet for balance.
Twodrawer cabinetMonitor shelf and keyboard trayComputer tower holder

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here