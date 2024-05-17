HOMCOM Adjustable Height Round Bar Table with Swivel Top Metal White

Dine and drink at plenty of different heights - grab this adjustable bar table from HOMCOM. The frame is made from metal so it's solid and sturdy, crafted with a large round base which keeps it balanced. The polished finish is beautiful and works with the clean white colour of the table top. The top is large and round to offer plenty of holding space. Height is adjustable between 69cm and 93cm, easily adjusts with the handle.