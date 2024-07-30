HOMCOM L-Shaped Corner Computer Desk Laptop Workstation PC Table Home

Devoid of excessive shelves and drawers, this modern computer desk from HOMCOM is the perfect addition to the work focused office. The L-shape gives you maximum desktop space while still fitting into almost any size office. The desktop is made out of MDF desktop with steel frame in superior stability and strength. To maximize available space, there is a CPU tower rack. The sleek look and high function designing make this desk the perfect addition to any home office, dorm room, or boot strapped start-up.