Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Multi-Functional Folding Wall-Mounted Table withChalkboard Shelf
image 1 of HOMCOM Multi-Functional Folding Wall-Mounted Table withChalkboard Shelfimage 2 of HOMCOM Multi-Functional Folding Wall-Mounted Table withChalkboard Shelfimage 3 of HOMCOM Multi-Functional Folding Wall-Mounted Table withChalkboard Shelfimage 4 of HOMCOM Multi-Functional Folding Wall-Mounted Table withChalkboard Shelfimage 5 of HOMCOM Multi-Functional Folding Wall-Mounted Table withChalkboard Shelf

HOMCOM Multi-Functional Folding Wall-Mounted Table withChalkboard Shelf

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

HOMCOM Multi-Functional Folding Wall-Mounted Table withChalkboard Shelf
Make full use of existing space with HOMCOM stylish and affordable fold-out convertible office desk with storage. This wall mounted folding table provides everything you need with multiple storage compartments and shelves for customizing the look of your desk and with a blackboard for a quick note. If you have been wishing for more room to get things done or just want to clean up some clutter around your home this lightweight, convenient writing desk provides a neat and orderly solution.
Space savingAmple storageSturdy construction

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here