HOMCOM Computer Desk Writing Table Study Workstation White Wood Grain

Whether you are a corporate employee working in a factory building or a freelancer working at home, this HOMCOM computer table is here for you. Simple but concise design makes it fit all kinds of places, match the rest of your room furniture wherever in your home office or home study. 16mm thick desktop ensures long-term durability and strong enough to support all your office essentials. Enjoy efficient work hours with the writing desk from HOMCOM.