HOMCOM Space-Saving Corner Work Office Desk Gaming with Steel Frame

This large corner desk, from HOMCOM, is a superb addition to any office or gaming room. Its L-shaped design bring maximum space whilst fitting into corners with ease - perfect for rooms with little space to spare. Using steel for the frame, the structure is reliable and sturdy, fitted with black MDF shelves which are solid and equally as sturdy. It's coated with melamine, meaning it is smooth the touch and easy to wipe clean, and is finished with adjustable feet to keep balance, a slide out keyboard tray, metal boards on the back for protection and a removable CPU tower to hold your computer unit. A fantastic addition for the home and office.