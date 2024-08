HOMCOM Modern Corner 360 Rotating L-Shaped Computer Desk Writing Table

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

The HOMCOM L shaped desk features an original 360 degrees rotating design that can be adjusted based on your selection. The modern look adds a touch of class to your home office. The writing desk is crafted from high grade materials. Multi-tier shelf provides lots of storage space. Create a stylish working station, storage unit, and display case with this unique piece from HOMCOM.

