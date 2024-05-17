HOMCOM L-Shape Computer Desk Gaming PC Workstation for Home Office

Whether it is for the home or office, this L-shaped corner desk from HOMCOM is a great piece of space-saving furniture you will love for years to come. The double desk with a corner table is ideal for people who need two computer displays or more. And you would never feel that the desk is not big enough. In addition, it is also very suitable for parents and children to study together or do crafts and have warm parent-child time. With a laminated finish, the tops are easy to clean and maintain, with adjustable pads on the feet to keep level and protect the floor from any scratching and damage. A simple, yet sleek design that adds a beautiful touch to any style decor.