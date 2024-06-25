HOMCOM Computer Desk with Adjustable Storage Shelf Compact Gaming

This industrial style computer desk is constructed using quality E1 grade particle board with retro wood grain surface. The corner desk has a compact design to use the smallest amount of space, so great for small rooms. The adjustable board can help to make better use of the storage space. Besides, adjustable foot pads make the product placement more stable. This home desk is an ideal choice for your home and office use.