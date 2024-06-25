HOMCOM Computer Writing Desk with Shelf PC Workstation for Home Office

Ensure you have a clean and organised slate to work from, with full help from this computer table from HOMCOM. Design blends together a compact study desk with two side shelves - room for working, with the two shelves offering convenient storage of your papers and folders etc. The frame, made from a particle board and MDF blend, is durable and keeps the writing desk steady, making your work times as peaceful and productive as possible.