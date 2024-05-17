HOMCOM Computer Desk with4-tier Bookshelf Metal Frame Black, White

The modern stylish study table from HOMCOM is designed with space saving and multifunction in mind. It comes with a 4-tier bookshelf which can be assembled on left or right side as required. The large open area underneath enables you to comfortably stretch your legs after long working hours. With elegant and functional design, this desk with shelves is an ideal addition to your study or living room and can be used for either home or office.