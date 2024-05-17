Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Computer Desk with4-tier Bookshelf Metal Frame Black, White
image 1 of HOMCOM Computer Desk with4-tier Bookshelf Metal Frame Black, Whiteimage 2 of HOMCOM Computer Desk with4-tier Bookshelf Metal Frame Black, Whiteimage 3 of HOMCOM Computer Desk with4-tier Bookshelf Metal Frame Black, Whiteimage 4 of HOMCOM Computer Desk with4-tier Bookshelf Metal Frame Black, Whiteimage 5 of HOMCOM Computer Desk with4-tier Bookshelf Metal Frame Black, White

HOMCOM Computer Desk with4-tier Bookshelf Metal Frame Black, White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£52.99

£52.99/each

HOMCOM Computer Desk with4-tier Bookshelf Metal Frame Black, White
The modern stylish study table from HOMCOM is designed with space saving and multifunction in mind. It comes with a 4-tier bookshelf which can be assembled on left or right side as required. The large open area underneath enables you to comfortably stretch your legs after long working hours. With elegant and functional design, this desk with shelves is an ideal addition to your study or living room and can be used for either home or office.
Comes with a builtin 4tier open bookshelfMinimalist and elegantideal for many spaceCan be assembled as left or righthand side

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here