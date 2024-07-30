HOMCOM Corner L-Shape Desk Home Office Gaming Computer PC Workstation

Whether it is for the home or office, this black corner desk from HOMCOM is a great piece of space-saving furniture you will love for years to come. Paired with the rugged and stable metal frame, the three spacious MDF worktops provide plenty of room and support for a weight up to 70kg, allowing you to keep your computer/laptop and other work/play bits safely on top. With a laminated finish, the tops are easy to clean and maintain, with adjustable pads on the feet to keep level and protect the floor from any scratching and damage. A simple, yet sleek design that adds a beautiful touch to any style decor.