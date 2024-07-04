HOMCOM Computer Desk 360 Rotating Dining Table with Storage Shelf Black

Efficiently save space with this computer desk from HOMCOM. Constructed from durable particle board with a smooth and easy-to-clean melamine surface, this L shaped desk features a desk and shelf that rotates180 degrees to suit you and the shape of your living space. Its large surface gives you plenty of room to work, and the extra storage is great for keeping all your important papers and other work documents. Clean white, it will blend beautifully into any style decor.