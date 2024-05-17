HOMCOM Computer Desk Writing Table with 2 Cable Management Holes

This table from HOMCOM is a versatile piece around: you'll often catch a similar piece around in offices, shops and schools. This spacious desk gives you lots of working room - it's great for working from, with room for your monitors, screens, keyboard, mouse, books and more. Two holes for organising wires. The metal frame is strong and durable, with adjustable feet to ensure the table keeps balanced at all times. Large under-desk clearance for comfortable legroom.