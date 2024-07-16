HOMCOM 80cm Round Kitchen Table, Dining Table for Small Spaces

Gather round, day and night with this HOMCOM dia.80cm round dining table. The wood-effect tabletop and black frame form a classic look - looks good all over the home. A powder coated steel frame makes a strong and supportive structure, with a durable particle board tabletop: a reliable place to gather round on. Complete with non-slip feet to gently protect your floor.