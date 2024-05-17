HOMCOM 93cm Adjustable Round Bar Table with PVC Leather Steel Black

Complete your room in classic style with this tall bar table from HOMCOM. The base is made from chrome steel to ensure it is tough and strong enough for everyday use, adjustable in height so it can stand at a level which is best for you. A round table top sits on the frame, large in size to give you plenty of room for holding what you need there. A piece which will blend into your home and stand out in equally impressive style.