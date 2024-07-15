HOMCOM Writing Desk Working Station Home Office Table with 2 Shelves

This HOMCOM industrial-style computer desk is a great piece for the home. The metal frame forms a tough and sturdy core structure, making it steady enough to work in all day long. The work desk features a large table top to freely work from, with two shelves below offering easy storage for books, folders, documents etc. The shelves are made from particle board, covered in a beautiful wood-effect, working with the black frame colour for a striking look. Finished with six feet to protect floor.