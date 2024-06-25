Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Folding Drop Leaf Foldable Dinner Table for Small Kitchen
image 1 of HOMCOM Folding Drop Leaf Foldable Dinner Table for Small Kitchenimage 2 of HOMCOM Folding Drop Leaf Foldable Dinner Table for Small Kitchenimage 3 of HOMCOM Folding Drop Leaf Foldable Dinner Table for Small Kitchenimage 4 of HOMCOM Folding Drop Leaf Foldable Dinner Table for Small Kitchenimage 5 of HOMCOM Folding Drop Leaf Foldable Dinner Table for Small Kitchen

HOMCOM Folding Drop Leaf Foldable Dinner Table for Small Kitchen

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

HOMCOM Folding Drop Leaf Foldable Dinner Table for Small Kitchen
Upgrade your dining experience with convenience and versatility! The drop-leaf design of this folding dining table is ideal for those who want to save space without compromising on style. Enjoy a meal with loved ones or use it as extra workspace. Making this space saving dining tablean ideal addition to small apartments or cosy nooks.
Also works as a side tableEasy to extend to the size suitable for youLocks easily into position

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here