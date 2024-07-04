HOMCOM Computer Writing Desk K-Shaped Steel Leg Storage Shelf Home

Make room for everything related with this industrial study table from HOMCOM. Features wide top, you will have all the room you need to hold monitor, laptop, keyboard, books, and so forth. The office desk is designed with a middle shelf for storing office supplies and daily items. K-shaped steel legs, quality MDF board, and adjustable non-marking foot pads provide solid construction, and allow secure standing on uneven floor.