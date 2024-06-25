Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Multi-Storage & Workstation Desk Table Storage Shelves Black
image 1 of HOMCOM Multi-Storage & Workstation Desk Table Storage Shelves Blackimage 2 of HOMCOM Multi-Storage & Workstation Desk Table Storage Shelves Blackimage 3 of HOMCOM Multi-Storage & Workstation Desk Table Storage Shelves Blackimage 4 of HOMCOM Multi-Storage & Workstation Desk Table Storage Shelves Blackimage 5 of HOMCOM Multi-Storage & Workstation Desk Table Storage Shelves Black

HOMCOM Multi-Storage & Workstation Desk Table Storage Shelves Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£109.99

£109.99/each

HOMCOM Multi-Storage & Workstation Desk Table Storage Shelves Black
Take your office work set-up to the next level: go for this computer desk with drawers from HOMCOM. A multi-use design, it features three side shelves, a two-drawer storage cabinet, a large worktop and a high top back, giving you more than adequate room for working from and storing everything in a compact place. With stand-out metal accents to finish, this desk with storage is made with ultimate style in mind, something you'll love inviting it into your work space.
Made with three side shelvesa twodrawer cabinetCrafted from MDFMade from aluminiumthey are strong and safely

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here