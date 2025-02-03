HOMCOM Folding Dining Table Mobile with Casters Teak Colour, White

Refresh your home or workspace with the stylish and functional folding table from HOMCOM. This table gives a wide table top for dining, studying or working. Meanwhile, you can fold the table top to half to convert it from a 6-seater table from a 4-seater table. It can also folds flat for space-saving storage. The large casters included allow you to easily move it around. Its minimalism style with bi-colour design and wood grain surface makes it perfectly blend with any decor of your home and office.

Tabletop can be half or totally folded Suitable for 46 people Large plastic casters equipped

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD