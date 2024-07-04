HOMCOM 120 cm Rectangular Breakfast Bar Table for 4 People, Steel Legs

Somewhere to sit round, relax with company and enjoy the time. This HOMCOM bar table is one for the mornings and evenings. Seating four, so you can all sit together. A strong, powder coated steel frame means the table supports, with adjustable feet for balance. A durable particle board table top, which comes in a wood-effect design for classic beauty.