HOMCOM Computer Desk Home Office Study Table for Small Spaces

Ready to enhance your workspace? Pick up the computer desk with storage, and you'll be glad you did. Two-tone construction of wood grain pattern and black metal frame enhances an industrial style. Combines a study desk with a 5-tier open shelf to meet both your working and storage needs. Crafted of metal frame and quality particle board, this desk with shelves will be a durable and smart choice for your office, study, dining room or any other limited space.