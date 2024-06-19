HOMCOM Computer Desk with Drawers Modern Writing Workstation Grey

Need a new desk for your home study or working space? Let HOMCOM's desk with storage give you the full use of your space. Two small and a large drawer is plenty of storage space, room for your office work, with a high gloss finish on the drawer's front for something sleek and different. Refresh your home with HOMCOM PC desk - enhancing your home and working space in style.