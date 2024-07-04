HOMCOM Mobile Drop Leaf Table Folding Kitchen Table Extendable Table

Make large unused tables at home a thing of the past. Choose this folding dining table from HOMCOM for an option that saves space when needed. Crafted into an expandable design, where both sides lift from the bottom

it creates extra surface room while dropping back down into a compact unit effortlessly. It comes with a middle shelf for discreet storage and six wheels to move easily. Completed with brakes.