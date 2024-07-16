HOMCOM 120cm Modern Computer Desk Bookshelf Writing Table 6 Shelves

This HOMCOM PC desk bookshelf combo is an ideal workstation for your home, office, or dorm room. This desk with shelves helps you minimize distraction in a low-traffic area and focus more on your work. A multi-storage bookcase with shelving and cubby space provides you with lots of storage for your books, photos, plants, and more. Particle board construction with a laminated finish offers years of reliable use. Best of all, it is easy to assemble and easy to clean with just a damp cloth needed.