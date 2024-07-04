HOMCOM 120cm Computer Desk Bookshelf Writing Table Workstation Black

This HOMCOM PC desk bookshelf combo is an ideal workstation for your home, office, or dorm room. This desk with shelves helps you minimize distraction in a low-traffic area and focus more on your work. A multi-storage bookcase with shelving and cubby space provides you with lots of storage for your books, photos, plants, and more. Particle board construction with a laminated finish offers years of reliable use. Best of all, it is easy to assemble and easy to clean with just a damp cloth needed.