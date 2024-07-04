Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 120cm Computer Desk Bookshelf Writing Table Workstation Black
image 1 of HOMCOM 120cm Computer Desk Bookshelf Writing Table Workstation Blackimage 2 of HOMCOM 120cm Computer Desk Bookshelf Writing Table Workstation Blackimage 3 of HOMCOM 120cm Computer Desk Bookshelf Writing Table Workstation Blackimage 4 of HOMCOM 120cm Computer Desk Bookshelf Writing Table Workstation Blackimage 5 of HOMCOM 120cm Computer Desk Bookshelf Writing Table Workstation Black

HOMCOM 120cm Computer Desk Bookshelf Writing Table Workstation Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

HOMCOM 120cm Computer Desk Bookshelf Writing Table Workstation Black
This HOMCOM PC desk bookshelf combo is an ideal workstation for your home, office, or dorm room. This desk with shelves helps you minimize distraction in a low-traffic area and focus more on your work. A multi-storage bookcase with shelving and cubby space provides you with lots of storage for your books, photos, plants, and more. Particle board construction with a laminated finish offers years of reliable use. Best of all, it is easy to assemble and easy to clean with just a damp cloth needed.
Made of particle boardlightweight yet durableThe desk can be 2 shapes for your requirementsIdeal for home and office use

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here