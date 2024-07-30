HOMCOM L-Shape Folding Computer Desk Study Workstation with 2 Shelves

Bring out work space, whenever, with this folding L shaped desk from HOMCOM. Design formed of the workstation and two side shelves, - giving you both work and storage space. When you don't need it, simply just fold it up - it's as simple as that! Metal structure for strength, the writing desk is finished with an 'x' bar on the back for extra support.