Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM L-Shape Folding Computer Desk Study Workstation with 2 Shelves
image 1 of HOMCOM L-Shape Folding Computer Desk Study Workstation with 2 Shelvesimage 2 of HOMCOM L-Shape Folding Computer Desk Study Workstation with 2 Shelvesimage 3 of HOMCOM L-Shape Folding Computer Desk Study Workstation with 2 Shelvesimage 4 of HOMCOM L-Shape Folding Computer Desk Study Workstation with 2 Shelvesimage 5 of HOMCOM L-Shape Folding Computer Desk Study Workstation with 2 Shelves

HOMCOM L-Shape Folding Computer Desk Study Workstation with 2 Shelves

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

HOMCOM L-Shape Folding Computer Desk Study Workstation with 2 Shelves
Bring out work space, whenever, with this folding L shaped desk from HOMCOM. Design formed of the workstation and two side shelves, - giving you both work and storage space. When you don't need it, simply just fold it up - it's as simple as that! Metal structure for strength, the writing desk is finished with an 'x' bar on the back for extra support.
Space saving pieceHandy and compact folding designSpacious table top to work from

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here