HOMCOM L-Shaped Corner Computer Desk with Storage Shelf Drawer Office

Efficiently save space with this computer desk from HOMCOM. Constructed of durable particle board with a smooth and easy-to-clean wood-grain surface, this L shaped desk features a desk and a cabinet containing a drawer and two shelves. Its compact design gives you plenty of room to work, and the extra storage is great for keeping your papers and other work documents. And the oak and white colour will make it blend beautifully into any style decor.

Made of E1 grade particleboard One drawer one cabinet and two adjustable shelves Woodgrain desktop surface

