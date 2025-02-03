HOMCOM 2-Tier Storage Computer Workstation with Shelf, Metal Frame

A minimalistic design, finished in a fresh and neutral colourway - this pc desk, from HOMCOM, will welcome itself into your home or office space with ease. Using solid steel for a frame which keeps itself balanced, it's fitted with a board table top, which comes in a two-tier design: the main level gives you plenty of room to work, whilst the back shelf allows for storage of your working essentials. It's finished with a melamine coating for light protection, as well as being easy to clean.

Twotier design with storage compartment Chairs can be placed under the desk Used as office workstation writing desk

