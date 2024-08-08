HOMCOM Computer Table with Keyboard Tray Drawer Study Office Work, Oak

Efficiently save space with this computer desk from HOMCOM. Featuring a keyboard tray and a drawer, it saves a lot of desktop space. Constructed of particle board with oak surface, it's durable, easy to maintain, and brings you the atmosphere of nature. Its contemporary look will blend beautifully into any style decor. It's an ideal choice for you to have this desk in your study, office, or bedroom to enrich your furniture while saving space!