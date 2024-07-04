HOMCOM Folding Dining Table, Drop Leaf Table With Storage Drawers Grey

A small dining table which expands - look to this HOMCOM expanding drop leaf piece for more compact spaces. Both ends are fitted with lift-up tabletops - sitting between four and six people: great for when you require extra dining space. It comes with two drawers, a shelf and a cabinet which offers handy storage for kitchenware and more. Complete with six wheels to move easily (four with brakes).