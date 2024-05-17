HOMCOM Tiltable Drafting Table Home Office Computer Desk with Shelf

Creating your art needs a spot where you can fully focus. This is where this drafting table, from HOMCOM, comes into play. Features a small lift-up top, which can be set to 15 different levels to find an angle which works well for you. There's a shelf underneath for extra storage room. A metal frame for a solid core, with adjustable feet to keep it balanced at all times. Completed with the particle board top, which is finished in a multi-tone brown wood effect for a stand-out industrial look.