HOMCOM Round Dining Table with Steel Base for Living Room, Dining Room

Making dinner times as relaxing and as fancy as you want, thanks to this HOMCOM dining table. Pairs the sleek and round shape with neutral colour for a classic look. The frame is made from powder-coated steel to ensure a strong and supportive base, with a non-slip foot pad at the bottom for that extra touch of support. So sit down and enjoy company - wherever it may be.