HOMCOM Industrial L-Shaped Work Desk & Storage Shelf Steel Frame

Merging a work desk with storage space, this piece from HOMCOM is maximising your space in the home. Crafted into an industrial style, the dark muted colouring will welcome itself into your space easily. Using steel for the frame, the home office is tough and rugged, and it is fitted with particle board shelves for a solid working surface. The corner design is great for using in places short on space, and on the side sits the shelf - providing display room for books etc.