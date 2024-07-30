HOMCOM Modern Rectangular 4 Seater Dining Table with Tempered Glass Top

A touch of contemporary for dinner parties, gatherings and everyday meal times, thanks to this dining table for 4 people from HOMCOM. It's fitted with a 6mm tempered glass top for a sleek look, whist ensuring you've got a solid spot to dine and drink from. Large size is great for sharing with the household or friends. Made from steel, the frame is tough and sturdy, with the square-shaped legs helping to keep it stable. Finished with plastic pads to protect floor.