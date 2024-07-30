Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Small Kitchen Table with Black Steel Legs Dining Desk
image 1 of HOMCOM Small Kitchen Table with Black Steel Legs Dining Deskimage 2 of HOMCOM Small Kitchen Table with Black Steel Legs Dining Deskimage 3 of HOMCOM Small Kitchen Table with Black Steel Legs Dining Deskimage 4 of HOMCOM Small Kitchen Table with Black Steel Legs Dining Deskimage 5 of HOMCOM Small Kitchen Table with Black Steel Legs Dining Desk

HOMCOM Small Kitchen Table with Black Steel Legs Dining Desk

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£64.99

£64.99/each

HOMCOM Small Kitchen Table with Black Steel Legs Dining Desk
Making dinner times as relaxing and as fancy as you want, comes this HOMCOM dinner table. The brown wood grain table-top provides a modern backdrop while adding a rustic vibe to your home. It's also fitted with black steel legs for reliable support. Attached anti-slip foot pads can protect your floor from scratches. The two-seater size makes dinner or coffee time enjoyable with your love. Don't hesitate to take this vintage kitchen table home!
Comes with spacious tabletop;Twoseater sizeperfect for smaller spaces;Antislip foot pads keep the table stable;

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here