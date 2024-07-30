HOMCOM Small Kitchen Table with Black Steel Legs Dining Desk

Making dinner times as relaxing and as fancy as you want, comes this HOMCOM dinner table. The brown wood grain table-top provides a modern backdrop while adding a rustic vibe to your home. It's also fitted with black steel legs for reliable support. Attached anti-slip foot pads can protect your floor from scratches. The two-seater size makes dinner or coffee time enjoyable with your love. Don't hesitate to take this vintage kitchen table home!