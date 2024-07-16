HOMCOM Drop-Leaf Dining Table Folding Desk with Storage Shelf

Expanding dining space doesn't come easier than this table from HOMCOM. A duo drop-leaf design, it can be used three ways: as a compact side table, as a half table and as a normal full table. There is a shelf located on the bottom for convenient storage. Made from particle board, the structure is solid and durable, with a melamine coating which protects against light marks and wear. A modern piece which is designed to bring in space to even the smallest of rooms.