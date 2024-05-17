HOMCOM Computer Desk with Storage, Writing Study Table for Home Office

Maintain a contemporary and minimalistic workspace using HOMCOM's desk with drawers. Crafted from durable particle board, this study table showcases a clean boxy design in a neutral colour, ideal for various home office environments. It offers three enclosed drawers and three open shelves, providing a balanced solution for work essentials and decor. The drawers feature convenient handles for a polished finish.