HOMCOM Modern Square Dining Table with Tempered Glass Top & Metal Legs

A touch of contemporary for your morning and evening meal times, thanks to this dining table for 2-4 people from HOMCOM. It's fitted with a 6mm tempered glass top for a sleek look, whist ensuring you've got a solid spot to dine and drink from. Compact size to sit by yourself or with a friend. Made from strong powder coated steel, the frame is tough and sturdy, with the square-shaped legs helping to keep it stable.