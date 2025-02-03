HOMCOM Drop Leaf Table with Wheels Folding Dining Table, Grey

Expand your dining area quickly and easily, thanks to this HOMCOM drop leaf table. The two sides lift up to cater for 4-6 people - when dropped down, it is compact and fits snuggly into smaller spaces: great for smaller flats. Enjoy a meal with friends and family, or use it as an extra workspace. Wheels on the steel base to move from room to room easily.

The builtin rolling casters make it easy to move Built to withstand daily use and wear and tear Drop leaf design allows three setups

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD