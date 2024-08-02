HOMCOM Computer Desk Writing Desk with Five Drawers for Home Office

Require space to work and keep all office supplies organised? Then go for this HOMCOM computer desk with drawers. Comes with a wide table top and under-desk space to work from, shelf and five drawers. The below-desk drawer can be locked for security

two keys included. Compact design great for smaller spaces, particle board structure is sturdy and tough. The desk with storage is finished with handles on the left-side drawers to open and close easily.