HOMCOM Round Bar Table for 2 People, High Pub Table with Glass Top

Make dining times as relaxing and as fancy as you want, thanks to this HOMCOM breakfast bar table. This bistro table pairs a sleek polished metal base with a tempered glass top. The frame is made from galvanised steel for a strong and supportive base, with a non-slip foot pad for an extra touch of support. A centrepiece to bring you and company together, morning and evening.