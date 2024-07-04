HOMCOM Bar Table Coffee Table Kitchen Dining Table with 4-Tier Shelf

A place to relax or dine, with everything you need near - this duo design table from HOMCOM. Combining a small table with side shelves, you can keep everything you need close to you - crockery, glasses, books - or even use to display your favourite finds

no need to move from your cosy spot once sat down. Made from particle board, the structure is durable - with a wood-effect table top for a stylish look. Finished with protective foot pads on the base.