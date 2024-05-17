HOMCOM Convection Mini Oven Toaster with Baking Tray Crumb Tray

Retro styling for the everyday: this HOMCOM countertop oven is a piece to love using and having in your home. The cream white colour, chrome accents and slight boxy shape gives it an old-school look with a modern twist. Adjust the temperature between 60-230 degree?easily, with a timer to help prevent food overcooking. It comes with two inner layers: a shelf and pan, can be set to four different positions. Inner capacity: 15 litres.