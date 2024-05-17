HOMCOM Wooden Folding Table Writing Desk Oak, White Home Office

This versatile folding table from HOMCOM is designed to serve 6 people in expending condition and save space in full folded condition. The switch is achieved via the easy-to-operate mechanism on the bottom. It can easily convert by lifting the table top and sliding out the support legs on either site, making it ideal to use as a dining table, workstation or a writing desk. This two-tone design will surely add a touch of elegance to match any decor in your room.