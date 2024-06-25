Homcom Foldable Dining Table - Oak & White | Folding Computer Desk

Make the full use of your existing space with this foldable table from HOMCOM. Comes with a space-saving drop-leaf design, It is a smart choice for small kitchen, dining room or any other limited spaces. Meanwhile, it brings extra storage options with 4 shelves under the desktop, helping store and organise your household accessories, kitchen essentials or display ornaments. Constructed from MDF board in oak colour and metal frame with white finish, this desk provides superior stablity and durability while still perfectly blending with any other furniture.