Outsunny 11pc Patio Furniture Rattan Dining Set Garden Wicker Table

This Outsunny garden dining furniture has 6 chairs & 4 footstools which fit neatly under the glass top table to form a cube and each chair has a flip up, reclined back rest to provide superior comfort. The outdoor dining table and chairs set is made of a metal structure covered in PE rattan, and comes with cushions.The 5mm tempered glass of the rattan cube dining sets features an anti-UV explosion-proof membrane. When the glass breaks, the fragments do not fall off the film.