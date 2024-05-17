HOMCOM Adjustable Bar Table with Metal Frame and Square Tabletop

Stylish dining, at any height, doesn't come much easier than this. Look to this adjustable bar table from HOMCOM for the perfect place to eat, drink and relax - at any time of day. It uses polished steel for the frame with a large round base, which not only ensures it keeps steady and balanced, but gives it an overall beautiful and sleek look. The frame is adjustable so you can set to a level which is most comfortable. It comes complete with the square table top for a flat surface to use.