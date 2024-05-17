Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Large Rattan Storage Box Garden Chest Wicker Outdoor Cabinet
image 1 of Outsunny Large Rattan Storage Box Garden Chest Wicker Outdoor Cabinetimage 2 of Outsunny Large Rattan Storage Box Garden Chest Wicker Outdoor Cabinetimage 3 of Outsunny Large Rattan Storage Box Garden Chest Wicker Outdoor Cabinetimage 4 of Outsunny Large Rattan Storage Box Garden Chest Wicker Outdoor Cabinetimage 5 of Outsunny Large Rattan Storage Box Garden Chest Wicker Outdoor Cabinet

Outsunny Large Rattan Storage Box Garden Chest Wicker Outdoor Cabinet

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£83.99

£83.99/each

Outsunny Large Rattan Storage Box Garden Chest Wicker Outdoor Cabinet
This Outsunny Rattan box is an ideal item to have in your garden or patio area. It is great place to store your cushions for your rattan furniture or to store anything which you need access to quickly. Made with a metal frame and covers with PE rattan, to match your existing outdoor furniture. The lightweight materials make it an effortless job to move it around if required. This is a great solution for all your storage needs, with the ability to match any decoration.
Made up with solid metal pipe and PP boardFeaturing sturdy constructionWithstands test of time and weather elements

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here