Outsunny Large Rattan Storage Box Garden Chest Wicker Outdoor Cabinet

This Outsunny Rattan box is an ideal item to have in your garden or patio area. It is great place to store your cushions for your rattan furniture or to store anything which you need access to quickly. Made with a metal frame and covers with PE rattan, to match your existing outdoor furniture. The lightweight materials make it an effortless job to move it around if required. This is a great solution for all your storage needs, with the ability to match any decoration.